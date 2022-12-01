The Fresh Meadows Library is getting closer to its reopening.
According to Lisi de Bourbon, communications director for the Queens Public Library, staff are set to return to the branch in mid-December to begin preparing to welcome back area residents.
Though a specific reopening date has not yet been scheduled, de Bourbon said, the branch should be ready either in late January or early February.
The library was closed in order to replace the roof and make updates to the building’s HVAC system back in May. At the time, the QPL said the branch would remain shuttered for six months. The library had been closed for six months as of Nov. 9; a late January opening date would put it at roughly eight and a half months. De Bourbon said the QPL made the six-month estimate “knowing that small issues could come up as they typically do,” citing a leak as one example.
For now, community members can continue using mobile library services, which are available outside the branch Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Sophie Krichevsky
