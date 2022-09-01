Breast Cancer Awareness Month is next month, but when it comes to getting a mammogram, the sooner, the better.
In that spirit, the office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) will welcome the American-Italian Cancer Foundation Mammogram Bus to its district office, located at 20-15 Francis Lewis Blvd., on Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Those eligible for screenings are women living in New York City ages 40 through 79 who have health insurance, or, for those who are uninsured, ages 50 through 79.
Exams are available only to those who meet those requirements and who have not received a mammogram in the past 12 months.
The testing, which will be provided by Multi-Diagnostic Services, will be at no cost to patients; no co-pays are required and deductibles are waived.
Those interested in receiving a mammogram at next week’s event may call either (718) 619-8611 or 1 (877) 628-9090 to schedule an appointment.
— Sophie Krichevsky
