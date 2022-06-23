In collaboration with the Department of Transportation, the office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) is hosting a bike helmet giveaway for both children and adults this Saturday, June 25, at Crocheron Park from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
In addition to getting helmets, those in attendance will receive a fitting for their new helmets to ensure maximum effectiveness.
There are a limited number of helmets, and they will only be distributed while supplies last and only to those present. For those recipients under 18, a parent or guardian must sign a waiver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.