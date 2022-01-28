Two new pop-up mobile Covid-19 testing sites in Douglaston and Little Neck will be available starting this Monday, Jan. 31. The sites are made possible by state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and was coordinated by the Douglaston Local Development Corporation.
From Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, testing will be held at Zion Episcopal Church in Douglaston, located at 243-20 Church St. The second of the two locations — open Feb. 4 through Feb. 6, is at Community Church of Little Neck at 46-16 Little Neck Parkway. Testing at both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all of the aforementioned dates.
Testing is free and does not require either health insurance or an appointment.
Contact Douglaston LDC at contact@dougldc.org for additional information.
—Sophie Krichevsky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.