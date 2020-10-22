The Queens Public Library has teamed up with NYC Health + Hospitals’ Test & Trace Corps to convert the temporarily closed Kew Gardens Hills branch into a free, rapid COVID-19 testing site.
The branch opened for rapid testing on Oct. 15 and will remain in service every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m through until Sunday, Nov. 1.
The branch had previously been among the 22 libraries open for to-go service, but closed to the public on Oct. 5 in response to heightened concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the area. The 72-33 Vleigh Place library is located in Gov. Cuomo’s red zone.
The Kew Gardens Hills branch is the second library to be used for rapid virus testing — Windsor Park Library at 79-50 Bell Blvd. is also open to the public every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 testing is walk-in only. No appointment is needed.
For more information, or to find another rapid COVID-19 testing center, visit NYC Health + Hospitals’ website at nychealthandhospitals.org/covid-19-testing-sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.