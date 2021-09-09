Need a bicycle helmet? Stop by Queens Village next Sunday and grab one for free.
City Councilmember Barry Godenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and the city Department of Transportation are hosting a free helmet fitting and giveaway at the Jean Nuzzi Intermediate School yard, located at 213-10 92 Ave.
The Sept. 19 event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but helmets will only be distributed while supplies last.
No more than one helmet will be given to a single person, and they will only be provided to those who are present.
Masks are required during the entire fitting. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
A parent or legal guardian must be present to sign a waiver for children under 18 years old.
There is no rain date.
For questions or more information, call Grodenchik’s office at (718) 468-0137.
For more DOT Free Contactless Helmet Fitting and Distribution Events, visit on.nyc.gov/3hvnJqZ.
