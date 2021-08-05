The Alley Pond Adventure Course is hosting its Free Public Sunday Program through October.
The rope course is a challenge, featuring both low- and high-rope activities that promote team building and problem-solving skills.
The free programming began last week, and will run every Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m. until Oct. 31, weather permitting.
The morning program registration takes place from 9:30 to 10 a.m and afternoon program registration takes place from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Each session lasts approximately two hours. Anyone arriving late may be turned away.
The free program is open to everyone over the age of 7, though valid photo ID is required for participants ages 18 and older. Participants cannot wear sandals, flip flops or other open-toed shoes.
Space is limited, so all free programs are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Preregistration is required online and will take place starting the Monday before the program date. To reserve a spot, visit on.nyc.gov/2VmAhYM.
