Frank Golden Memorial Park in College Point has been home to the Shannon Gaels Gaelic Athletic Association for several years, but was shut down for two years for renovation.
It reopened Oct. 16 to reveal beautiful grass, concrete bleachers and a stunning veranda view of the field.
Though the park is open and available to the public, Shannon Gaels will have priority over use of the field, the Parks Department told the Chronicle.
The Irish athletic group entered an operation license agreement with the city in 2009 to present Gaelic games, playoffs, championships, picnics and special events at the site. It is one of the few spaces in the city available for Gaelic football, Parks said. In exchange for the field, Shannon Gaels is responsible for landscaping and cleaning.
Other groups may use the fields for athletic activities when they are not in use by the Shannon Gaels, Parks said.
The fields open at 8 a.m. and are locked at 9 p.m., unless otherwise permitted.
The $5,183,000 project, funded by the City Council and the Borough President’s Office, wrapped up in August.
The new field has been outfitted with an irrigation system, entry plaza, ADA accessible ramp and asphalt walkways. There’s also new security lighting, safety netting, goal posts, benches and a scoreboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.