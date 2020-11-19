It took firefighters six hours to extinguish a four-alarm blaze Friday night.
The fire began in the basement of the Zebra Lounge in Flushing, located at 136-11 38 Ave., just before midnight Nov. 13, an FDNY spokesperson told the Chronicle. The flames extended to the upper floors and into an adjoining building.
More than 150 firefighters and nearly 40 units responded to the blaze, which was finally placed under control at 5:11 a.m. One FDNY member was injured and transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, though no updates on the firefighter’s condition were available, officials said.
NY1 reported that the ground floor, a pharmacy, of the building appears to be vacant and a hair salon occupies the second floor. The location also shares an address with the Zebra Lounge, one of the many karaoke bars that were raided before indoor dining at any capacity was permitted. The bar was shut down the night of Sept. 27 after patrolling Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered 107 people inside.
Four employees were arrested and slapped with misdemeanor charges. In addition to violating the executive order, three of them were also charged with not adequately displaying the bar’s liquor license, altering the nature or character of a business and obstructing an egress.
A spokesperson from the agency said there had been no complaints or observations at the location since the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.