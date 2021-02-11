There is nothing more important to Adriana Aviles than education.
When the Democratic District 19 City Council candidate was dating her now-husband years ago, she made it clear she wanted to set up their family in northeastern Queens so their children could attend the District 26 schools, which she believes are the best in the city. The two relocated to Douglaston, sent their three children to area public schools and Aviles joined the district’s Community Education Council. She was elected its president after serving four years and also sits on Community Board 11’s Education Committee, as well as six other board panels.
“Education is No. 1 in our community,” she said. “The way these families make education No. 1 — it’s incredible.”
But education has become one of the many victims of the Covid-19 pandemic since it sprouted up last March, she said. From her perspective as a parent and working with educators, Aviles sees everyone suffering: the teachers, the students and the parents. In her bid to become a city councilmember, Aviles promises to make education a priority again.
“The report cards, the grading, the testing ... Education has fallen to the wayside,” Aviles stated. “[Kids] are not being properly educated and the responsibility has fallen on the parents.”
In October, Aviles organized a small rally in front of Little Neck’s PS 94 with other parents calling on the Department of Education to offer more consistency. The on-and-off-again closures forced parents to change their work schedules or scramble for babysitters.
The solution, Aviles said, is better facilitating the vaccine rollout for educators and school administration so that schools can be a guaranteed safe place. Not everyone can afford a nanny, Aviles pointed out, and not all parents are equipped to help their students with their work. She thinks about the extra burden immigrant parents are experiencing during this time.
“If they can’t speak the language, how can they help their kids with the homework? It’s very heartbreaking to me that no one’s talking about it ... Immigrant families are not getting the help they need,” said Aviles, a first-generation Colombian American herself.
The Douglaston mother said the DOE was in need of upgrading before the pandemic, however, particularly where funding is being allocated.
“It needs to be elevated, and we need to be putting more of a microscope on it,” Aviles said. “Why are some schools looking better than others?”
Aviles believes there is a good portion of education funding that is being “mishandled,” that could go toward upgrading buildings, incorporating new programs and even expanding the specialized high school system and gifted and talented program.
Program testing delays sparked suspicions among families that Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza were using the pandemic as an attempt to eliminate the programs altogether. Education District 26 parents rallied outside MS 74 in November to show their support for gifted education, a movement Aviles can get behind.
“There is a large number of students out there that do have a higher level of learning,” Aviles said. “Some need that back and forth so they don’t get bored. They have a higher level IQ ... We just can’t expect them to be in a regular classroom in their current state of thinking. Instead of taking away, why are we not adding?”
Now in retirement, Aviles served as an NYPD officer for 20 years and understands the problems that plague the job. Like any group, she said, the force is not without faults, but she doesn’t agree with calls to defund it. In fact, she finds the demand “mind boggling.”
“[People] were crying out, ‘We should defund’ and then when it came along to the Fourth of July they were saying, ‘Where are the police?’ to shut down the fireworks,” Aviles recalled. “People don’t realize what the police do.”
District 19 residents have a fairly positive relationship with their law enforcement, which the commanding officers have relayed throughout various precinct council meetings over the years, Aviles said. She wishes that the same trust and positive relationships could be replicated throughout the entire city.
Rather than defunding the police, Aviles supports redistributing their funding to better train officers. Reform to the Police Academy is vital: extending training beyond six months, conducting deeper psychological screenings and including more sensitivity training.
“Use their funding for what people are complaining about,” offered Aviles in response to eliminating racial and sexist biases within the NYPD. “We definitely have people who are ignorant. That’s like any job, unfortunately. [It’s about] whether or not we can weed them out in the beginning.”
Some communities have begun instigating their own neighborhood watches and community task forces, such as College Point, which proposed creating one in November after witnessing a steady rise in crime over the year up to that point. Aviles is wary of such groups, because she doesn’t want “citizens putting matters into their own hands.”
“Families want to feel good about leaving their bikes in front of their homes,” she said, agreeing with their motive. While she wholly supports neighbors keeping their eyes out for one another, she believes it’s the job of the police to protect the community, and building trust between the two is vital in creating a safe haven.
Another of Aviles’ campaign objectives is to work with the MTA and Department of Transportation to create new transit options for a district that has few. Referred to by many as a transportation desert, northeastern Queens has a relative lack of public transportation compared to much of the borough. Though there are several bus lines and the LIRR cuts through a handful of District 19’s neighborhoods, the nearest subway, the 7 train, ends at Main Street in Flushing.
The transportation issue is one exacerbated by the pandemic — of the 27 vaccination sites in Queens, none are east of Union Street in Flushing or north of 82nd Street in Jamaica.
“Our seniors can’t rely on public transit,” she said, adding that the vaccine rollout itself has been a failure. “We’ve had nearly a year to prepare. Why are all these things not in place? We knew this was coming. It could have been more organized.”
