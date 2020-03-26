The NYPD is asking the public for help in identifying two individuals in connection with a March 15 robbery in Downtown Flushing.
At approximately 5:45 a.m., the two individuals approached an 18-year-old male victim from behind, hit him on the back of the head with an unknown object and punched him in the face before forcibly removing an iPhone 11 and gold chain and fleeing southbound on Main Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
