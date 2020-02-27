Queens College expressed appreciation for the sponsors of its Knights Table Food Pantry — which provides stigma-free food access for students in need — with certificates of appreciation on Feb. 25.
Queens College urban studies professor James Vacca, left, Executive Director of the Carroll and Milton Petrie Foundation Cass Conrad, QC Student Association President Joseph Cobourne, Queens County Farm Museum Executive Director Jennifer Walden Weprin, Queens College Interim President William Tramontano, NYC Councilmember Karen Koslowitz’s representative Joseph Page and QC Vice President for Student Affairs Adam Rockman gathered for a celebration at the school’s pantry in the Student Union Building.
Koslowitz and the Petrie Foundation provided financial support for the school’s pantry, and Weprin hosted a Queens County Farm Museum food drive throughout December 2019 for the pantry’s benefit.
The Knights Table Food Pantry has served over 1,000 QC students since it opened in November 2018 as part of Gov. Cuomo’s No Student Goes Hungry Program. New York says it is the first state in the nation with a comprehensive program to combat student hunger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.