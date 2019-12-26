  • December 26, 2019
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Food for thought

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am

Food for thought 0 comments

Representatives of the Queens Farm Museum on Dec. 17 visited Queens College to drop off donations of food for the school’s Knight Table Food Pantry.

The Farm Museum has been collecting donations of nonperishable food throughout the month of December. The pantry was created in 2018 to assist food-insecure students, and has helped more than 1,000 to date.

Accepting and giving the donations were Anthony Ogata, left, a board member for the food pantry; Vice President for Communications and Marketing Jay Hershenson; Farm Store assistant Jessica Arroyo; Queens County Farm Museum Executive Director Jennifer Walden Weprin; and Shanequa Terry, the school’s executive assistant to the vice president of Communications and Marketing.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in on Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Latest Galleries

© Copyright 2019, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]