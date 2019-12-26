Food for thought

Representatives of the Queens Farm Museum on Dec. 17 visited Queens College to drop off donations of food for the school’s Knight Table Food Pantry.

The Farm Museum has been collecting donations of nonperishable food throughout the month of December. The pantry was created in 2018 to assist food-insecure students, and has helped more than 1,000 to date.

Accepting and giving the donations were Anthony Ogata, left, a board member for the food pantry; Vice President for Communications and Marketing Jay Hershenson; Farm Store assistant Jessica Arroyo; Queens County Farm Museum Executive Director Jennifer Walden Weprin; and Shanequa Terry, the school’s executive assistant to the vice president of Communications and Marketing.