The Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center is set to open its doors Monday for the first time in more than three years, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday.
An official reopening ceremony is scheduled for Monday morning; Community members, Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue, Borough President Donovan Richards, and Councilmembers Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) and Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) will be in attendance.
With its reopening, the Aquatic Center will offer two new courses: a swim instruction program for Water Safety Instructors, which gives participants the tools to teach others to become WSIs, and youth and adult hydro-fit, a kind of competitive swim conditioning and training. That’s on top of its previously offered classes.
The pool closed in January 2020 for the emergency installation of netting on the interior roof. The pandemic hit the brakes on that, and instead of the “at least six weeks” the department had initially estimated, that was completed in July 2021, according to local news site The City. But the pool remained closed, even as in December 2021, then-Deputy Commissioner Margaret Nelson told the City Council the pool would reopen in either January or February 2022. That was because the department moved ahead with some repairs to the pool floor, which is adjustable so the pool can be used for diving. The Parks Department project tracker shows work on that began in September 2022, and has now been completed.
Richards was thrilled by the news, noting its renewed importance in light of renovations at the Astoria Pool.
“This center will once again give families a place to bond, kids a place to learn and seniors a place to stay active — all things our borough deserves,” he said in a statement. “As the father of a young son, I can’t wait to spend steamy summer days at the Aquatic Center with my family, and I look forward to seeing thousands of my neighbors there as well.”
Ung, too, was pleased, but was aware of how tough the long wait has been on the community.
“While it has been frustrating for my constituents who have been without this indoor swimming pool for so long, I know they are happy this busy and beloved facility is finally reopening to the public after an estimated six-week closure become three difficult years,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to welcoming swimmers both young and old back to this world-class amenity.”
And though swimmers from all over Queens will be psyched to head back to the pool, that won’t last too long: The Aquatic Center is set to shutter once again for more upgrades to the roof. That project will begin 2025. Though the department did not immediately respond to the Chronicle’s query on how long that would take, it previously estimated to The City that it would last 12 to 16 months.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
