Flushing waterfront plan approved

Despite months of community opposition and numerous protests, the City Council voted Dec. 10 to approve the Special Flushing Waterfront District, a plan that would rezone 29-acres of Downtown Flushing for luxury condominiums, offices and stores.
“This kind of economic development can help New Yorkers get back on their feet,” Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) said at the start of the meeting before urging his colleagues to vote in support of the plan.
The proposal to build a five-unit residential and commercial district along Flushing Creek was adamantly rejected by activist residents since it was first presented to Community Board 7 in February. Concerns over displacement, traffic congestion, pollution, lack of affordable housing and more prompted several demonstrations against the project over the following nine months, many of which begged district representative Koo to join them in opposition to the plan.
Koo, however, voted in favor of the development, along with 38 other councilmemebrs. Only five voted against the plan — Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnside), Carlos Menchaca (D-Brooklyn), Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn) and Inez Barron (D-Brooklyn) — and one abstained.
The day before the vote, Koo revealed that the developers had agreed to include a variety of community benefits, which prompted several councilmembers who originally opposed to plan to flip their vote, including Zoning Subcommittee Chairperson Francisco Moya (D-Corona). The panel had voted in favor of the development the day before the full Council vote.
The new project modifications revealed Dec. 9 include the promise of quality jobs for Flushing natives, doubled public waterfront access, 20,000 square feet of community facility space and more.
The developers, FWRA LLC, also promised to dedicate 30 percent of one of the buildings to affordable housing, which equates to about 5 percent of the units in the entire complex, according to Van Bramer, who said the promise, as well as the developer’s agreement to engage in conversations to increase the percentage over the next three years, is not good enough.
“There’s so little affordable housing and an unenforceable promise to do better by the community in the next three years,” he said.
Menchaca, who joined protesters in the street two weeks earlier, called the project “egregious.”
“I understand the unemployment crisis facing our city, but it is a terrible deal that promises a short-term win for some when creating a long term problem for most,” he said.
Menchaca also decried the limited waterfront access, which had been expanded to 40 feet, claiming public access would be more limited than it appeared to be.
Koo retorted and told the Brooklyn representative to say “something that’s correct” and not to speak on issues he “knows nothing about.” According to Koo, the waterfront greenspace will be covered by the same rules as city Parks Department property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.