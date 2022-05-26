After months of near radio silence on the issue, the Flushing community once again voiced its opposition to the proposed transitional housing facility at 39-03 College Point Blvd. this week as Asian Americans for Equality, the nonprofit organization sponsoring the facility, announced that the project is officially moving forward. The city is expected to sign the contract in the fall, and construction would be complete by fall of 2024.
Just days before that announcement, Flushing United, a nonprofit organization that has voiced its concerns about the facility, which will be called Magnolia Gardens, since it was conceived of, announced it would have a press conference on Monday to reiterate its concerns. At that point, the project had still been on pause, as it had been since Dec. 23.
Community Board 7 heard the proposal for the 90-unit transitional housing facility back in December. Since the project is as of right, it did not require the board’s approval. During that meeting and another one in January, residents widely objected to the idea, though for different reasons. While some were against the project altogether, objecting to the facility’s location and saying that “the shelter system in New York City is broken,” others were concerned that 90 units — many of which would be studios, despite housing families — would be insufficient. On top of that, many in attendance, including Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech, were adamant that having temporary housing in Flushing would not address the homelessness crisis: affordable housing would.
Members of Flushing United find themselves in the latter camp.
“AAFE’s proposal fails to guarantee the site would be inhabited by Queens-based families or include the permanent affordable housing that’s sorely needed in Flushing,” a press release from Flushing United says. The office of Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) has since said that AAFE agreed to give Community District 7 families priority.
Ung also said that she had been open to affordable housing. AAFE says it considered that option, but ultimately decided against it.
“Permanent affordable housing is not feasible on this site due to zoning limitations and high development costs,” AAFE spokesperson Ed Litvak said in an email to the Chronicle. “At the same time, there is a critical need for transitional housing for unstably housed families with children, with robust supportive services to help them get back on their feet.”
Flushing United has also rejected AAFE’s claim that it has had an “extensive community engagement process,” arguing that “there has been no open, public meeting of any kind.” Some members of Flushing United were present at January’s CB 7 meeting. Asked about that, a source familiar with Flushing United’s campaign said that AAFE has created the impression that it is merely going through the motions of public engagement.
To that point, when the Chronicle called CB 7 Chair Gene Kelty for comment early Wednesday afternoon, he said it was the first he was hearing of the project’s advancement. He added that he had not heard an update since the January meeting.
“They may have talked to the new councilwoman, but they have not talked to the board at all,” he said. “We did ask them to do outreach to the community to keep them posted on what was going on. And as you can see, it’s like a total blackout.”
Indeed, Ung said her office had met with AAFE and other stakeholders. She added, “Because this was always an as-of-right project that did not need approval from either elected officials or Community Board 7, my focus since inheriting this project from my predecessor has been on ensuring a transparent process and meaningful engagement with the community to address the public’s concerns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.