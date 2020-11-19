Flushing’s already in the holiday spirit.
The Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District, in partnership with Send Chinatown Love, revealed its Holiday Art Installation Nov. 16 at the BID’s 41-17 Main St. kiosk.
Downtown Flushing shoppers are encouraged to snap a picture at the kiosk as part of the”Holiday at Flushing” Instagram selfie contest.
To participate, upload your selfie to your Instagram page with the tags “@flushingBID,” “SendFlushingLove” and “HolidayAtFlushing,” and make sure to follow the BID’s account. The top-five most-liked posts will each win a $50 Target gift card. The contest ends Dec. 16 and the winners will be announced the following day.
