Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Dec. 10 that Quiming Wan, 52, was indicted and arraigned for the murder of Joamei Zhou, a 29-year-old woman whose body had been found in Wan’s Main Street building in Flushing on Nov. 1.
In addition to two counts of murder in the second degree, Wan faces four related charges: aggravated sexual abuse in the first degree, as a hate crime; sexual abuse in the first degree; tampering with physical evidence; and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
If convicted, Wan faces up to 25 years to life in prison.
Det. Shaquan Harvin of the Queens North Homicide Squad, a deponent on the case, told Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise that Officer Matthew Puleo had responded to the location at approximately 11:30 p.m. Upon entering, Puleo found the victim laying on the first floor landing, unconscious and unresponsive; by 11:40 p.m., she was pronounced dead.
Harvin said that Wan admitted, among other things, that he carried Zhou’s body out of his apartment and down the stairs after noticing she was unconscious.
The indictment further states that, according to Dr. Gina Prochilo from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, an autopsy found that the manner of death was homicide, and that the cause of death was severe blood loss after “repeated forceful penetration from a blunt object.” Prochilo added that the victim’s injuries “could not have been self-inflicted.”
“The brutality of this crime and the subsequent disregard for this young woman belies a level of callousness that must be held to account,” Katz said in a press release.
Aloise ordered Wan to return to court on Jan. 25.
