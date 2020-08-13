A 23-year-old man survived a knife attack in his Flushing home last Friday.
According to police, the victim had been stabbed in the arm, leg and back inside his 41st Road home near Main Street just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 7. He was privately transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens in critical condition, prompting hospital officials to call the police.
The assault is just one of the seven felony assaults that were reported in the 109th Precinct, the jurisdiction that patrols the neighborhood where the stabbing took place, during the week of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. The total assaults reflects a 133 percent increase from the same time in 2019, which only recorded three.
Felony assault, one of the NYPD’s “index crimes,” has also seen a 29.2 percent increase for the 28-day period when compared to the same time last year. Overall felony assaults for the year thus far are down by 13.4 percent, however, compared to the first eight months of 2019.
There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
— Katherine Donlevy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.