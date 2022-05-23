A 41-year-old man was stabbed to death in his Flushing apartment early Sunday morning, the NYPD reported.
Officers responded to a 911 call at 132-18 57 Road regarding an assault shortly after 2 a.m. that morning. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Yat Wong, unconscious and unresponsive and with stab wounds throughout his body. Soon after, EMS declared him deceased.
The alleged perpetrator, Yang Zhang, had gained access by scaling the fire escape of the four-story apartment building. He attempted to leave the same way he came in; police said he was apprehended by officers on the scene in the process.
Though some have reported that Zhang was “high on drugs” at the time, according to the office of Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), that is not true. Her office also added that Zhang and Wong did not know each other.
“A couple quietly sleeping in their Flushing home were awoken by an armed intruder, and now a wife has lost her husband. My thoughts are with her during this tragic time,” Ung said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank the officers of the 109th Precinct for arriving on the scene quickly and arresting the suspect before he could harm anyone else. My office will continue to stay in close contact with the NYPD as the ongoing investigation continues to reveal more details about this horrific incident.”
Zhang was charged with murder in the second degree, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.
