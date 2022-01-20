Flushing resident Zhifang Zhu has been missing since Jan. 17 at approximately 12 p.m., the NYPD press office reported.
The 71-year-old male stands at about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and is of medium build. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Zhu was last seen leaving his home, which is located at 140-65 Beech Ave., Apt. 3D. At the time, he was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, gold-colored glasses and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
