The Queens Public Library announced Thursday afternoon that the Flushing branch will officially reopen on April 25.
It will be first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 that the library has been able to offer full service. After reopening to process requests in July, it offered to-go service from November 2020 to March 2021, at which point it was used as a Covid vaccination site. That came to a halt in mid-June when the building’s HVAC system failed. In July, it was announced that the branch would be closed indefinitely.
In February, however, the Chronicle reported that the library would offer some service in the spring.
On March 4, QPL CEO and President Dennis Walcott announced to press and elected officials at a tour of the library, where construction is ongoing, that the goal was to reopen by Easter.
Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), who was among those officials on the tour, was thrilled by Thursday’s news.
“I’m so pleased that we finally have a definite date for the reopening of the Flushing Library,” she said in a statement. “The library is truly the heart of this community, especially for our large immigrant population. More than just a place to check out books, it is essential to our seniors and families, as well as a place for students to gather after school.”
The branch will, for the most part, be open the same numbers of hours each week as it was prior to the pandemic — that is, with the exception of Sundays, when it will be closed for the time being. However, Lisi de Bourbon, the library’s communications director, said that Sunday service is “coming soon.”
But the road ahead for the Flushing branch, which has been said to be the nation’s busiest library, is still a long one. The addition of a second elevator and the renovation of the existing one are expected to take until July 2023; that work will take place at night, making it possible for the branch to open.
On top of that, the building’s HVAC system is still in need of replacement. Though its heating capabilities are still functioning, the HVAC’s cooling system is not. A trailer with a “temporary chiller” is slated for set up outside the library in the next few weeks. QPL said today that the HVAC replacement will occur within the next two years.
