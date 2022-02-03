Since the news that it would remain closed indefinitely was announced in July, it has been total radio silence out of Flushing Library.
Until now.
It is possible that the Flushing Library could partially open as early as this spring, Queens Public Library Director of Communications Lisi de Bourbon told the Chronicle this week.
Back in July, QPL spokesperson Ewa Kern-Jedrychowska said in a press release that the branch’s HVAC system had “become inoperable,” thus warranting the library’s closure.
She also made note of a plan to add a new elevator “potentially in the fall.” But according to de Bourbon, that project is still in the very early stages, having started only in December.
Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) said that is the main culprit in the library’s present. “The HVAC system is not the reason it’s still closed,” she told the Chronicle. “It’s the fact that they’re putting in a sorely needed second elevator.”
Specifically, Stavisky said, the Department of Design and Construction approved a site safety plan for the elevator project in December, which it is in the process of implementing; construction began shortly after. The elevator project specifically is expected to take at least 18 months, de Borboun said.
While that project continues, temporary trailers parked outside the building will provide warm air in the winter and cool air in the summer. The timeline for their installation is unclear, but de Bourbon said the trailers have been priced at $57,000 per month.
The timeline for the entire project, too, is still up in the air, de Bourbon said. Though adding an elevator should — hypothetically — take 18 months, the Flushing Library cannot rely on temporary heating and cooling systems forever; the existing HVAC still needs to be replaced. Whether those two things can occur simultaneously is an open question.
“It’s a very complicated project, because the HVAC system is located within the building, so you sort of have to dig through the building in order to extract it,” de Bourbon explained. “So whether that work can happen alongside the elevator project is unclear.”
Yet the New York City Department of Design and Construction characterizes the two projects as distinct from one another. “It’s going on side by side in the same building, but it’s a separate thing,” DDC spokesperson Ian Michaels told the Chronicle.
Another complicating factor is that not the entire HVAC system is broken; with the onset of winter weather, it was determined that some of its heating functions still remain intact. Just how much of it is working — and by extension, how much of it actually needs replacing — is also unknown. That leg of construction, de Bourbon said, is expected to cost $7 million.
As for the DDC’s role in that, Michaels said the agency is prevented by law from working on projects that are not capitally funded, as opposed to those paid for through maintenance or repair funds. It is, however, allowed to advise QPL on the HVAC project, as it has done.
The Flushing Library — long documented as the busiest library in the nation — plays a pivotal role in the community, one that has been missed over the last couple of years, as the branch has opened and closed several times due to various pandemic-related circumstances.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is well aware of the Flushing Library’s vitality.
“The Queens Borough President’s Office fully understands the critical role the Flushing library, the busiest in the country, plays in the surrounding community’s overall health, well-being and empowerment,” a spokesperson from Richards’ office told the Chronicle. “We will continue to work with the Queens Public Library, the NYC Department of Design and Construction and all our partners to ensure this important construction project is completed swiftly and efficiently.”
Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) also emphasized the need for speed in the branch’s reopening.
“As someone who grew up in this neighborhood, I and countless others have relied on its invaluable services and resources, and as a lawmaker I sought to increase its funding because I know how many residents in our community depend on it,” he said in a prepared statement. “It is essential that the library reopens as soon as it can.”
It is precisely because the Flushing Library is such a staple in the community that Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) expressed frustration toward the construction timeline’s uncertainty.
“While our community understands and appreciates the need for installing a new elevator, the lack of a public timeline for the library’s reopening is unfair to local residents,” Ung said in a prepared statement. “I have communicated the community’s frustration to QBPL and discussed the possibility of bringing a mobile library truck to the location until the library is reopened, and will continue to push them to conduct more public engagement and be more transparent with the community in the meantime.”
In response to Ung’s comment, QPL President and CEO Dennis Walcott said, “We have found a balance that allows us to provide library service and heating as work on the elevator project proceeds, and expect to open the branch to the public in the spring. We are now looking at the level of service we can offer during construction, and at the feasibility and effectiveness of mobile library service given COVID-19 constraints.”
He continued in the prepared remarks: “We understand the urgency of the situation, know the library is an invaluable asset, and are determined to open its doors as wide as we can while extremely complicated construction work is underway. We will communicate what customers can expect, as well as other new details about the library as they become available.”
Stavisky remained optimistic about the Flushing branch’s prognosis.
“It’s going to be months, not years,” she told the Chronicle. “I suspect when the warm weather arrives, the doors will be open.”
