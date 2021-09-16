For her commitment to her community, particularly during the pandemic, Eun-Kyung Kim of Flushing was honored by the state Senate as a 2021 Woman of Distinction.
Kim was selected by state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), and honored during a Sept. 13 ceremony for her work as the YWCA of Queens’ executive director.
“The state of New York is made great by incredible women who go above and beyond every day helping those in need, especially during the Covid crisis. Eun-Kyung Kim is just such an individual and we are proud to honor her as our Woman of Distinction,” Liu said.
During the past 17 months, Kim ramped up the organization’s service to offer a weekly food pantry. The YWCA served fresh produce to more than 22,000 families and distributed care packages called “love boxes” that included a month of essential items to homebound seniors.
The organization also continued offering crucial programs virtually, including English as a second language, GED, learning labs and more.
“Last year, we faced many challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the intensifying racial divisions and injustices, the rise in anti-Asian violence, and the widening economic inequalities have profoundly impacted our community in ways we never imagined,” Kim said in a statement. “I am very proud of the remarkable ability to persevere displayed by our staff and volunteers.”
Kim has been a women’s advocate for her entire life. Before her time at the YWCA, Kim spent eight years as a board member and executive director of the Rainbow Center, now known as the Women in Need Center. She’s also served as director of shelter services and outreach at the Korean American Family Service Center. Kim has been an active community leader at the Korean American Association of Queens, Korean American Human Service Provider’s Association and National Korean American Coalition to End Domestic Abuse.
Kim’s talents extend beyond being a beacon for her community — she is also an accomplished musician.
She emigrated from South Korea to the U.S. to study composition, conducting and electronic music at the Manhattan School of Music, where she earned a master’s and doctorate. Kim then founded the contemporary music group, “Soundclock,” and served as the artistic director.
“Ms. Kim is a professional composer, whose music has been performed by groups and solo artists in the United States, Europe and Korea,” Liu said.
Kim has passed on her musical genius as a teacher at various institutes, including the Brooklyn-Queens Conservatory of Music, Queensborough Community College and the Korean American Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
