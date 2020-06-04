The Flushing Business Improvement District had to cancel its annual May gala due to COVID-19 concerns, but instead sponsored a fundraiser to support the neighborhood’s struggling small businesses and thank essential workers.
Using the donated funds, BID Executive Director Dian Song Yu, left, Community Board 7’s District Manager Marilyn McAndrews, Sandra Ung from Rep. Grace Meng’s office, CB 7 Chairperson Eugene Kelty, Branch Manager of Flushing Bank Eric Hung, UnitedHealthcare Senior Community Outreach Specialist Rex Hui, a representative from The Dolar Shop and Union Plaza Care Center Director Deborah Luongo delivered 130 ThankYou meals to Union Plaza Care Center essential workers on May 28. The fundraiser garnered $18,000 from its 10 sponsors: Hanover Bank, The Shops at Skyview, World Journal, Betsy Mak Appraisal Group, Flushing Bank, NY Tung Ren Tang, New York-Presbyterian/Queens, UniteHealthcare, Wei Wei & Co. and USTA.
Meals were purchased from area restaurants and delivered to frontline agencies, such New York-Presbyterian/Queens and the 109th Precinct, as well as sanitation and fire departments and nursing homes. The funds will also be used to purchase personal protective equipment for Flushing small businesses as they prepare to reopen.
