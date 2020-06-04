New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.