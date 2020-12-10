F&T Group and Crossing Art gallery unveiled their 13th outdoor holiday art installation Dec. 4 in Downtown Flushing’s Queens Crossing outdoor plaza.
The “Hearts as One” sculpture by Jaena Kwon, left, looks as if it’s been folded from paper into a heart shape, with its creased lines and rough edges and is a symbol of hope for the community, which has suffered deeply as a result of discriminatory rhetoric stemming from Covid-19.
Above, Queens Tourism Council Director Rob Mackay, left, Flushing Chinese Business Association President Hong Dai, F&T Group Marketing Manager Wesley Sin, City Councilmember Peter Koo, Kwon, Santa, F&T Group Principal Sunny Chiu, Queens Crossing Property Manager Howard Wei, Flushing Development Center President Fred Fu and Crossing Art Gallery Manager Lydia Duanmu celebrated the unveiling, which will remain on view until Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.