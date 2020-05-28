The Flushing Chinese Business Association made a hefty donation to the city Emergency Management Department in order to increase the city’s medical supply amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With assistance from City Councilmembers Peter Koo and Speaker Corey Johnson, the FCBA delivered 200,000 KN95 face masks and 2,000 infrared thermometers to the agency’s Brooklyn warehouse on May 20.
“Members of FCBA are inspired by the men and women who are putting themselves at risk to take care of others during this crisis. We are fortunate enough to be able to help the frontline workers and first responders in our city. We feel strongly that if we all band together to help our community, we will get through this moment of great need,” said Peter Tu, executive director of the business group.
