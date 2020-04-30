The Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District is set to nearly double following an affirmative vote by the City Council during its virtual April 22 meeting.
“Even before the coronavirus landed on our shores, the Flushing business community was feeling its ill effects in declining business and even outright xenophobia,” Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), co-sponsor of the bill, said in a prepared statement. “While this expansion has been 10 years in the making, it is needed now more than ever. By significantly expanding the footprint of the downtown Flushing Transit Hub BID service area, we will allow for many more additional benefits and services to downtown Flushing.”
The legislation will extend the existing BID boundaries from Main Street along Northern Boulevard to Sanford Avenue and properties along Roosevelt Avenue from College Point Boulevard to Union Street to along Main Street between Northern Boulevard and Franklin Avenue, as well as along College Point Boulevard from 37th Avenue to 41st Road and along Union Street from 37th Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue. The expansion will increase businesses in the BID by 900 to reach a total of 2,000.
The expansion will also increase BID services to include beautification as well as traffic management, pedestrian safety, sanitation, advocacy, retail, marketing assistance, public space management and streetscape improvements. Additionally, the BID annual expense budget will increase to $1 million.
“The BID was formed in 2003. We still have the original budget of $384,000. When it was formed the minimum wage was $7 or less. Now the minimum wage is $15. So as you can see the current budget is not sustainable,” Koo said at the meeting. “After this crisis is over we will need [an] entity like BID to coordinate how to revitalize the local businesses ... And the local businesses will understand the importance of having a collective leadership by BID, because BID can help the business to do promotions, to apply for grants, to do all the things that individual business owners cannot do.”
“There is no community that needs a BID more desperately than Downtown Flushing. Over 100,000 people a day are at Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street and they create a lot of activity,” said Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens). “I believe that the BIDs and the city will help to lead the small business resurrection when that day, may it come soon, comes that we are able to get out of our houses and our apartments and start to live as New Yorkers have lived for generations.”
The legislation was passed with a near unanimous affirmative vote — Councilmember Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn) chose to abstain. Yeger made a motion to postpone the vote until November in the case that several businesses now included in the BID would prove unable to pay the tax bill that accompanies membership due to economic shortfalls as a result of the pandemic, but was overruled.
“With this expansion we are committing to creating jobs, hiring additional staff and providing a wider range of support and marketing services for our local businesses at a time when our community is struggling due to the coronavirus,” Flushing BID Co-chairperson Tina Lee said in a prepared statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.