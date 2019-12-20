  • December 20, 2019
Queens Chronicle

Flushing also known as ‘Emojiland’

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am | Updated: 4:19 pm, Thu Dec 19, 2019.

For their 12th Christmas art installation in Downtown Flushing, Queens Crossing and Crossing Art featured Lisa Condes’ “Emojiland,” inspired by the use of social media in our culture. Celebrating last Wednesday were Assemblymember Ron Kim’s senior advisor Ellen Young, top left, Queens Tourism Council’s Rob Mackay, Crossing Art’s Wesley Sin, Condes, Santa Claus, F&T Group Chairman Michael Lee, Flushing Chinese Business Association’s Peter Tu, F&T Group President Michael Meyer, FCBA Board Chairman Hu Shigong, F&T Group Property Manager Gabriel Suleymanov, Susan Liu, left, of Rep. Grace Meng’s office, FCBA Secretary Zhang Yuli Connie Chang, Councilman Peter Koo, state Sen. Toby Stavisky, FCBA’s Liu Yu Anita Liu and an unnamed child. Featured emoji-inspired sculptures appear at right and Santa and Condes at near right.

