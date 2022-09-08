More than three years after the project’s groundbreaking ceremony, the Francis Lewis High School annex will open its door to students as the 2022-23 school year kicks off today.
On Tuesday, Principal David Marmor gave Councilmember Sandra Ung a tour of the school’s newest facilities, which add 555 seats to the building. Prior to the annex’s opening, the school was 200 percent over capacity.
At top, Marmor, left, shows off the annex’s hydroponic greenhouse as Ung, center, takes in the view. The vegetables (and fish — it includes a tilapia farm) harvested there will be cooked in the new, state-of-the-art kitchen, above, by Chef Neil Siam, right, and his students in the school’s culinary program.
— Sophie Krichevsky
