One Whitestone resident has been trying to get a dead tree on the edge of her property removed since 2017 to no avail.
After the Chronicle wrote about several trees in the area that had yet to be taken down in December, all but one were subsequently removed by the Department of Parks and Recreation: the tree in front of 2-29 147 Place.
As Marlene Cody, vice president of the Greater Whitestone Taxpayers Civic Association, told the Chronicle on behalf of the resident, a GWTCA member, the homeowner wants to redo her sidewalk, but cannot do so until the tree, which is on city property, is gone.
“As the tree dies, and then they chip it out, those roots are going to collapse,” Cody explained. “It would crack a new sidewalk.”
According to the 311 Service Request Map, there are three active requests for the tree’s removal, all of which were filed between April 30 and June 3.
Parks Department spokesperson Dan Kastanis told the Chronicle that, after an inspection at the end of June, it was deemed a Category C priority for removal. However, he later said that the department is currently addressing Category C tree removals in Community District 7; Parks hopes to complete the removal within the next two months. He also noted that the homeowner may expedite the process by hiring a private contractor upon getting the necessary permits.
Asked for comment on the new timeline, Cody said, “This poor homeowner has been complaining since 2017. You’d think that you would at least address this sooner.” She added, “I would please request that they at least address her tree before two months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.