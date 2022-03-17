“It’s still going?”
That’s what one Flushing resident named Dora said when she saw that the Fire Department was still working to put out a blaze at 40-10 Main St. at about 1:15 this afternoon; it had started around 6 a.m.
Dora, who lives less than a block away from the site, woke up to the smell of smoke today.
“The smoke filled my apartment,” she told the Chronicle. “I woke up coughing and choking. I didn’t know what was happening — I thought the building was on fire.”
She and several others ran outside of her building, only to find that it was not on fire — the nearby mini mall was.
Initially declared a four alarm fire, the blaze was later upped to five alarms. Though no civilians were hurt, five firefighters sustained minor injuries, a New York City Emergency Management officer at the scene said. The cause of the fire is still unknown, as is the exact point of origin.
Though the fire was declared under control around 11:30 a.m., one wouldn’t know from looking at it. Officers from numerous departments, including the FDNY, remained on the scene. Upon arriving at the scene around noon, the Chronicle found that multiple fire trucks were still dousing the remnants from two different points of entry.
Also present were the New York Police Department, Con Edison, Emergency Management, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Buildings and the Metropolitan Transit Association. FDNY officials on the scene were unavailable for comment.
“There’s still pockets of fire,” another officer from Emergency Management told the Chronicle. “It’s just a lot of material inside.”
The building, which is L-shaped, wraps around the building on the corner, and therefore has two entrances: one on Main Street and one on Roosevelt Avenue.
Asked why Con Ed was present, the same Emergency Management officer told the Chronicle, “When you start pulling the roofs down and the electrical wires are exposed, introducing water to electric is usually not a good thing. So we’ll go ahead and shut the power down.”
The water did not only pose an issue there: Since the FDNY had been working to put the fire out since this morning, by noon, it had flooded the 7 train station, which has four entrances on that block. The station was subsequently closed, and, as the intersection at Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street was blocked off, buses could not go through. Buses instead shuttled riders from 37th Avenue and Main Street to the next stop, Willets Point, where the 7 train ended.
Officers from numerous police precincts were on the scene, though the site of the fire is within the bounds of the 109th. Asked which precincts had sent officials to the scene, Officer Christopher Rousseau of the 112th Precinct, said to the Chronicle, “Probably every precinct in Queens, maybe.”
NYPD officers on the scene spent much of the afternoon keeping the public out of the intersection. The NYPD arrested a person who had repeatedly crossed the police line — at one point, ripping the caution tape — and argued with several officers when asked to leave the area.
Shortly after the Chronicle left, the building partially collapsed, according to Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing). Five people were transported to nearby hospitals for minor injuries, she said in a statement.
Ung’s office told the Chronicle later in the afternoon that, following an inspection from DOB, it was determined that the front wall of the building is leaning, and that the agency will coordinate demolition with the FDNY. Ung tweeted soon after that a full vacate order has been issued for two adjacent buildings, 40-06 Main St. and 40-12 Main St. She also noted that the 7 station will reopen this evening, but that the Roosevelt Avenue entrance will remain closed. The east side of Main Street will reopen for buses and pedestrians; the Department of Environmental Protection is assessing the air quality.
This is a developing story that has been updated.
