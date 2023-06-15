Just over three months after College Point restaurant Fish Village was ransacked by a group of about 20 teens, GrubHub presented owner Tony Hu, center left, with a $5,000 check to help with the repairs.
According to Councilmember Vickie Paladino, center right, GrubHub Senior Manager of Community Affairs and Social Impact Brett Swanson, second from left, contacted her office soon after the incident to ask if she could help facilitate a donation to the restaurant, which already has reopened.
By working with Yanling Wagner, Paladino’s Asian-American liason, second from right, community leader George Zhang, far right, and Fish Village’s attorney, Timothy Wong, far left, they made it happen.
— Sophie Krichevsky
