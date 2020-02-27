Better late than never — Police Officers Jessica Arrubla and Albert Trotter were honored with the 107th Precinct Cop of the Month Award at its Feb. 25 Community Council meeting for braving a Dec. 23 fire to save a senior citizen trapped inside.
Arrubla and Trotter responded to a 911 call for a fire near 73rd Avenue and 173rd Street in Flushing and, rather than waiting for the FDNY to arrive, braved the flames to rescue a senior citizen trapped inside the home.
“The press called me right after that and asked if I discourage my officers from going into a fire, the danger in it,” said Deputy Inspector Scott Henry, commanding officer of the 107th, said. “I said ‘No!’ This is what we do every day ... This is clear danger. These officers went into a fire and picked up a person who was overcome by smoke, carried him out of the house and got him help, clearly saving his life. I think they deserve this.”
Henry spent a majority of the meeting discussing the increase in crime in the precinct, which can be most clearly seen through the rise in auto thefts.
“Last week we had 17 cars with tires and rims stolen,” said Henry. “This is a city-wide problem, this is not just a 107 problem.”
A member of the audience stated that his brother was a victim of stolen rims just the night before and questioned how seriously the precinct was taking the matter.
“I don’t ever see cop cars near my house, so what are you doing?” the man asked.
The 107th has been putting out five extra cars during the midnight shift, according to Henry, but the rim and wheel thefts remain an issue because the crime historically rises and falls without reason, and they’re hoping the right arrest will stop the current spike.
“But now you arrest them and they’re back on the street the next day,” the man claimed, referring to the new bail reform law that releases misdemeanor and other mostly nonviolent offenders without bail.
“Absolutely,” agreed Henry. “I’m equally if not more frustrated than you. We’re trying our best ... but there’s nothing we can do [about keeping them in jail]. What you’re saying is accurate. My officers go out and put themselves in danger, just for the guys to be let out a few hours later.”
