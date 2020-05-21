A Nazi and his Bayside neighbor were arrested after buying three illegally defaced firearms and two assault rifles from an undercover detective May 12.
According to a federal criminal complaint, Joseph Miner, 29 — who proudly posted anti-Semitic, anti-black and misogynistic content on social media — contacted a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent posing as a firearms dealer on April 12. He provided the agent with a list of handguns and a shotgun he sought to purchase for himself and Daniel Jou, 40.
On April 26, the Bayside men met the agent at a Queens hotel, where they indicated they were willing to spend thousands of dollars to purchase firearms and ammunition, including AR-15 assault rifles. Miner referred to shotgun rounds as “good home defense,” prompting the agent to question the men’s intentions, asking, “You guys aren’t gonna get in trouble, are you?”
“Absolutely not ... absolutely not, dude,” said Miner. “Hell no. I have a life, I have a girl, I have a job, I have a future ...”
Following the meeting, the defendants used an encrypted messaging service to request additional firearms from the agent — Jou offered to spend up to $5,000 to purchase eight firearms, including a Colt M4 assault-style rifle and multiple handguns, while Minor offered $2,000 to purchase two handguns, a shotgun and a “Ghost AR,” an assault-style firearm made from different gun parts and without serial numbers or other identifying markings, and a silencer.
Miner and Jou met the undercover agent at a Queens hotel again on the evening of May 12, where he displayed several firearms, many with the serial numbers obliterated. Jou purchased a Glock 19 handgun with an obliterated serial number and a fully automatic assault rifle with a silencer attachment and high-capacity magazine and told the agent he was interested in purchasing more at a later date. Miner purchased a handgun and shotgun, both with obliterated serial numbers, and an AR-15 style assault rifle “ghost” gun with a silencer attachment and high-capacity magazine. Miner also bought more than 200 rounds of ammunition, which he planned to share with Jou.
Miner and Jou allegedly purchased the firearms from the undercover agent knowing that the serial numbers that would allow the weapons to be traced had been removed. They placed their respective firearms in bags that were provided by the agent at Miner’s request and exited the hotel room, when they were placed under arrest.
Police had been investigating Miner since late 2019 when he posted online his interest in obtaining assault weapons and other firearms for a racial civil war or racial holy war — one such post included a photograph of himself giving a Nazi salute with the caption, “God I hate women jews and n-----rs.” In another post, Miner gave a Nazi salute displayed a large knife and adds, “overthrowing [Jews] is our Christian duty.”
According to the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, “Although Miner at times disavowed interest in conducting an attack himself, he also posted Instagram messages displaying suicidal ideations and fantasizes about ‘martyring’ himself and ‘go[ing] out in a blaze of glory’ in a mass shooting.”
“Seeking to buy illegal weapons after one defendant has at times advocated for racially motivated violence constitutes a very real threat to the citizens of New York,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea in a statement. “The case demonstrates again that we will seek out those advocating violent extremism no matter what the brand or twisted ideology.”
The men were charged with possessing multiple firearms with obliterated serial numbers on May 13. They were ordered detained pending trial.
