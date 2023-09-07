Why commute to Midtown when you can get a taste of Broadway right here in Flushing?
Mary’s Nativity Church, located at 46-02 Parsons Blvd., will host singer and actress Tracylynn Conner on Sunday, Sept. 17 starting at 4 p.m. for a show it is calling “Finding God on Broadway.”
Backed by her band, Conner will perform songs from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Godspell,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “West Side Story” and more.
Admission is a free will offering and the show is open to the public. For more information, call Mary’s Nativity Church at (718) 359-5996.
