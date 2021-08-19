The Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park are offering the chance to stretch, breathe and find inner peace with free morning outdoor yoga classes.
The Summer Yoga in Our Park series is for beginners but is designed to accommodate all experience levels.
The classes are led by volunteer instructor Ambeka, and are scheduled for 9 to 10 a.m. on Aug. 21 and Sept. 18.
A park cleanup will follow the Aug. 21 yoga class from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The effort will mark the group’s one-year anniversary. To celebrate, refreshments and some small treats for volunteers and supporters will be served.
The yoga group meets by the lawn between the tennis courts and playground along 33rd Avenue. Students are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat, towel and water.
Preregistration is required and is limited to just 19 students. Social distancing is required.
To sign up, visit crocheronpark.org/yoga-reg.
For more information, contact (646) 504-3457 or info@crocheronpark.org.
