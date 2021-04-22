A ribbon cutting celebrated the reconstruction of the Crocheron Park Little League ball field nearly a year after construction was completed.
City Parks Department District Manager Ralph Vialet, left, Northeast Queens Park Administrator Matthew Symons, Parks Chief of Staff to the Queens Borough Commissioner Joanne Amagrande, City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), Bayside Little League President Bob Reid, Borough President Donovan Richards and Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver were the few to attend the small ceremony April 16 just in time for the Little League season, which kicked off the following day.
Construction at the 35th Avenue and 214th Lane ball field wrapped up in July. The field and mound were replaced, and two bullpens were installed alongside the foul lines. The existing spectators’ bleacher remains, but a 1964-style World’s Fair bench was erected next to it. The dugouts were repaved and had new benches installed, along with water bottle filling stations.
— Katherine Donlevy
