The Queens County Farm Museum has started up its annual food drive to support CUNY Queens College students and is asking for donations “be as diverse as the borough of Queens.”
“No one should go hungry. CUNY students represent the future of New York City. Together, Queens Farm and Queens College can feed tummies and feed minds,” said Queens Farm Executive Director Jennifer Walden Weprin, second from right, here with Anthony Ogata of Knights Table Food Pantry, left, Vice President for Communications and Marketing at Queens College Jay Hershenson, Jessica Arroyo of Queens Farm and Shanequa Terry of Queens College.
Donations can be made at the Farm Store weekdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.