If you have any opinions on how to better Flushing Meadows Corona Park, now’s your chance to state them.
As part of its Give to Grow program, TD Bank is partnering with the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park to better serve the public’s needs.
The 16 question survey will help determine what services and events the public would like to see funded — from silent disco nights, concerts and festivals, to extra staff and amenities.
Questions include:
• What factors about Flushing Meadows Corona Park matter most to you?
• What do you enjoy most about Flushing Meadows Corona Park?
• What do you enjoy least about Flushing Meadows Corona Park? and
• What are you looking for in a park?
Most of the questions are multiple choice, though a few ask participants to write in their unique perspectives.
The survey is anonymous. Participants will not be contacted after submitting their results.
To complete the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/givetogrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.