An 83-year-old woman died after she was struck while crossing the street in Fresh Meadows the morning of Feb. 24.
The pedestrian, who has been identified by PIX11 as Cecilia Armesto, was crossing Union Turnpike at the intersection of 193rd Street when she was hit by a FedEx truck, the New York Police Department’s press office said.
The driver, a 72-year-old man, was headed south on 193rd Street and was making a right turn onto Union Turnpike, going westward. Armesto was crossing “on the west side of the intersection,” the press office said. It is not clear, however, whether she was in the crosswalk, if she had the light or if the driver did.
The driver remained on the scene. When EMS arrived, Armesto was unconscious and unresponsive and her body had sustained trauma. She was pronounced dead after being transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica. No arrests have been made, and the NYPD Highway District is conducting a more thorough investigation.
This is not the first time in recent memory that a FedEx truck has been at the heart of an accident. As the Daily News reported in May, a driver who got in a fender-bender on the Long Island Expressway was killed as a FedEx truck hit his car, which was idling while he dealt with the original accident. Just weeks later, the Daily News documented another FedEx truck-related incident: A motorcyclist in Brooklyn was struck and killed by a FedEx truck while attempting to pass it as the driver was avoiding a double-parked car.
But the corner in question, which is a catty corner from Cunningham Park, is not particularly accident-prone, said Sol Sturm, president of the Fresh Meadows Tenants Association.
“It’s really never been a problematic area,” he told the Chronicle, “and I’ve lived here for 45 years.”
Asked for comment a FedEx spokesperson wrote to the Chronicle, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning a loved one lost in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.