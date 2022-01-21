FDNY Commissioner Nigro to retire next month

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced his retirement on Jan. 21, effective Feb. 16. He has sat in the commissioner’s chair since 2014 and served in the department for 53 years.
Nigro grew up in Bayside and attended Bayside High School before going on to Baruch College. He and his wife, Lynn, have lived in Whitestone for more than 45 years.
According to a press release from Mayor Eric Adams’ office, Nigro is one of only six to hold every rank in the FDNY and is the fourth-longest serving commissioner in the department’s history.
“On days of triumphant rescues and during times of unimaginable loss, the members of the FDNY — our firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, fire marshals, fire inspectors, and civilian staff — have always answered the call. They are extraordinary people and are deeply committed to protecting the lives and property of all New Yorkers,” Nigro said in a prepared statement. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as their fire commissioner.”
Adams praised the outgoing commissioner’s record of service to the city. “From overseeing the heroic 9/11 rescue and recovery efforts to leading the FDNY’s unwavering response during the pandemic, Dan has worked tirelessly to protect all New Yorkers. New Yorkers, whether they know it or not, are all safer because of the work he’s done and owe him their thanks,” he said in a prepared statement. “Dan defines public service and will be deeply missed by me and the entire department.”
On Sept. 11, 2001, Nigro was trapped in a doorway in the north tower with his nephew, a fellow firefighter, and, when the south tower collapsed, thought the day would be his last.
In his time as commissioner, Nigro led the FDNY through the earliest days of Covid-19, which left EMS stretched thinner than ever.
When he was appointed in 2014, Nigro vowed to make the FDNY a more diverse agency.
“We must serve the people, respond quickly and ensure fairness to everyone,” he told the Chronicle at the time. “We will have an open-door policy and we have already started to move forward to recruit more minorities.”
More recently, Nigro made headlines after suspending nine FDNY officers who circulated racist messages and memes regarding George Floyd’s dying moments. Their suspensions — all without pay — ranged from mere days to six months.
At the time, the department said it was the most severe discipline ever handed down in FDNY history.
