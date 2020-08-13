A teenager and an adult male were arrested Aug. 8 after an apparent misunderstanding on a Bayside playground escalated into a physical altercation.
The older man, 29, told police he witnessed his 7-year-old son being dragged to a water fountain by an 18-year-old man at Marie Curie Park. The father approached the teenager and a verbal dispute ensued, which escalated when the father punched the teenager in the face, causing an abrasion and swelling to his left eye.
The father was arrested for assault and the teenager for endangering the welfare of a child — police said the youngster complained of pain to his foot, though he was not taken to the hospital for any injuries.
Following the incident, a friend of the teenager took to social media, claiming the situation was more complicated.
“This is totally unacceptable,” Andy Chen wrote on Twitter and Facebook. “One of my friend’s kid just got assaulted by a 250-300lbs adult at the park while playing basketball. Punching him nonstop till he drop to the ground cause him bleeding out unconscious eyes bleed out got send to hospital.”
Chen told the Chronicle that the teenager had been playing basketball with his friends when the child approached them with waterballoons. The teens told the 7-year-old he could play with the balloons in the fountain area, and they walked him to the spot themselves, but the father misunderstood their intentions.
“The father jumped in and started yelling and screaming at them,” Chen said. “A lady jumped in and stood between them, but he kept punching him in the face and yelling, ‘China virus, you brought the China virus to the U.S.’”
According to Chen, the teenager, who immigrated to the U.S. in 2016, isn’t a fluent English speaker and unintentionally admitted to hurting the child when he was questioned by police.
“He admits to it, so now they are using that video from the bodycam as evidence for hurting the little boy,” said Chen.
Chen also said the teen’s family was blocked from visiting him in the hospital. The teen’s injuries are reportedly so severe he has trouble eating and seeing.
The police report does not include information as to whether the teenager was ever unconscious, was taken to the hospital or was a victim of racial slurs.
“I think that every father would be worried like that, but also I don’t think it’s that necessary to physically attack another person just by judging what you see,” said Chen, noting he believes the teenager was attempting to be friendly with the young child.
Chen said the charges are scheduled to be heard in court sometime in November.
