A 29-year-old man died after he became a victim of a hit-and-run in Flushing on Tuesday, April 14.
Shortly before 2 a.m., Justin Leiva of Jackson Heights was crossing College Point Boulevard from east to west just after the intersection of Booth Memorial Avenue on the outskirts of Flushing Meadows Corona Park. According to an investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, an SUV, described as a late-model Jeep, was traveling southbound on the boulevard when it struck Leiva. Upon colliding with the victim, the operator made a U-turn and turned back the way it had come, fleeing the scene of the crime.
Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to the 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a struck pedestrian and found Leiva lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive with trauma. EMS arrived, where they pronounced Leiva deceased at the scene, less than 10 minutes after he was struck.
There had been no arrests at press time and the investigation remains ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.