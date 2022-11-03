A tragic incident on the Van Wyck Expressway Tuesday morning might be the textbook definition of a freak accident.
A painter working on the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge died after falling onto the highway, the NYPD said.
A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that the victim, Jeremy Rozan of Staten Island, had been working on the bridge when he fell through a construction structure around 10:21 a.m.
It was the side of a 2012 Nissan Altima — which had been heading north on the Van Wyck Expressway — that broke his fall, police said. That sent Rozan, 34, into the left lane, CIS said.
When police and EMS arrived at the scene, Rozan was unconscious and unresponsive, and had suffered severe trauma to his head and body. He was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Nissan driver, a 46-year-old man, remained on scene. The NYPD said he and two passengers were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
— Sophie Krichevsky
