A 58-year-old College Point resident was fatally struck by a vehicle on Linden Place just north of 28th Avenue late yesterday afternoon, the NYPD said.
Police responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at the intersection at approximately 4:54 p.m. It was later determined by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad that the victim, Jose Tejada, had been driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan heading north on Linden Place when he pulled over to the right side of the road to inspect the car, which was making a strange noise. Though that portion of Linden Place has two lanes on either side, there is no shoulder.
Tejada got out of the car to inspect it, and went to the back of the car. Meanwhile, a 2020 GMC Terrain, operated by Arturo Jimenez, 20, allegedly switched from the left lane to the right to pass a truck, and hit Tejada and his car. Both vehicles had passengers in the front, both of whom were unharmed, the NYPD said.
When EMS arrived on the scene, Tejada was found laying on the ground having suffered severe trauma to his body. He was taken to New York Presbyterian-Queens, where he was pronounced dead.
The CIS’s investigation found that Jimenez did not have a license. He was therefore charged with aggravated unlicensed operator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.