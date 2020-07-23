Better late than never — farmers markets in Floral Park, Jamaica and Flushing are up and running for the summer season following delayed starts due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Queens County Farm Museum opened its first of two farmstands on July 8. Located at the farm at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Floral Park, the stand will operate Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Nov. 1. The second farmstand, located at 134-20 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica, in front of Jamaica Hospital Medical Center’s “Axel” building, opened July 10. The latter farmstand will operate on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Nov. 13.
Though the Queens Farm farmstands are open, the rest of the property remains closed, as it has been since March 13, to the public until it can reopen in Phase 4 as a low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment site.
“Queens Farm actively works to shorten the distance from farm to fork,” said Executive Director Jennifer Walden Weprin. “Local food is delicious and reduces our carbon footprint. The COVID-19 health crisis exposed many issues related to food insecurity and our community’s food distribution system. Connecting consumers to farmers is a way to move forward and circumvent some of those issues.”
The Flushing Greenmarket kicked off its fifth season on July 15. The farmstand, launched by the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce and GrowNYC, is located in front of Maple Playground at 136-50 Maple Ave. and will operate every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Nov. 24. All produce featured is grown on New York farmland, including R & G Produce Vegetables from Goshen, NY.
“We’re proud to present the fifth year — and most critical year — of the Flushing Greenmarket as a resource for a community that has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and is struggling to find healthy and reliable food supplies,” Executive Director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce John Choe said in a press release. “When you buy at the Flushing Greenmarket, you know exactly who planted and harvested the food you give to your family — that’s the type of reassurance consumers are demanding and will be the key to helping our local economy recover and get back on our feet.”
The Farm Museum farmstands and the Flushing Greenmarket, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, will post notices of precautionary measures, which include wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing at each location.
The Queens Farm and Flushing Greenmarket accept cash, debit and credit cards, SNAP/EBT, WIC and Senior FMNP coupons, as well as Health Bucks —for every $5 spent in EBT, customers receive a $2 Health Buck coupon to purchase additional fruits and vegetables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.