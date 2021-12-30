The Queens County Farm Museum on Dec. 22 hosted Huang Ping, consul general of the People’s Republic of China, top, fourth from left, and his wife, Zhang Aiping, third from left, on a tour of the museum’s “Illuminate the Farm” exhibit.
At top, Jennifer Walden Weprin, executive director of the Farm Museum, top left, leads a tour group that included Assemblyman David Weprin, Aiping, Ping, state Sen. John Liu, Councilwoman-elect Linda Lee and former Councilman Mark Weprin, husband of Walden Weprin.
Above, the guests view one of the many displays on the tour.
