The pandemic has been both a blessing and a curse to the Lallman family.
Both Kapadia Lallman and her husband, James, lost their jobs early in 2020, Kapadia from a retail clothing store and James from a printing company.
The two were unsure what to do for income. They were luckily able to rely on unemployment, but they felt unfulfilled not working for their money.
So, with the help of their sons, Joshua and James, the duo turned their hobby into a source of income. They opened KP’s Kitchen, an Indo-Caribbean and American cuisine catering business, right out of their Oakland Gardens home.
“My husband used to cook with his grandparents for a long time,” Kapadia said. “He’s really, really, really good at cooking from scratch.”
James had dreamed of being a chef with his own restaurant when he was younger, but pushed that to the side when he and Kapadia started a family.
“I had a job and my wife had a job and income was good, and [I was] happy with it,” he said. “[But the pandemic] pushed me to do what I love.”
The family got their first gig the same month they decided to transform their passion for cooking into a profession. They catered a wedding in the neighborhood last July, and the business took off from there.
Despite their success, the Lallmans have been confined to cooking in their home in the 16 months since KP’s Kitchen was born. They successfully earned certifications to sell their meals from the house, but struggled to obtain authorization to expand because of an overall government slowdown.
Kapadia tried over a year to schedule a date to earn a food handling certification from the state Department of Health, which would allow KP’s Kitchen to attend pop-up events and participate at other venues. But the family was never able to lock an appointment down because they were booked up immediately after going live, she said.
“I have the patience, it’s just that we need to get going. We need to survive, too,” Kapadia said.
The process dragged on for so long that the family turned to City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Councilmember-elect Linda Lee for help. Luckily, the officials were able to help the Lallmans break through the brick wall.
After months of trying, the Lallmans were finally told last week that they’ll receive their certification before the end of November.
They were told the good news in the days before Diwali, and the Lallmans celebrated their triumph by feeding the neighborhood for free on the Nov. 4 holiday.
“It’s what we do every Diwali,” Kapadia said. “For 10 years we’ve been doing it. We give back to the community. We cook, and everybody comes to pick up their food.”
The Lallmans hope to soon expand KP’s Kitchen into a restaurant, but for now the family is happy enough catering from their home.
