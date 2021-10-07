You can help improve College Point while enjoying the crisp fall air next weekend.
The Coastal Preservation Network, in conjunction with A Better College Point Civic Association, is hosting a Fall Farm Fest on Oct. 16.
Participants will rake leaves and plant daffodil bulbs in MacNeil Park, located on Poppenhusen Avenue between 115th Street and College Place.
Apple cider and donuts will be available to all volunteers.
Games, including corn hole and a leaf scavenger hunt, are included in the Saturday festivities, and participants are encouraged to collect acorns for at-home fall crafting.
Free pumpkins will also be available while supplies last.
Volunteers are asked to bring water. Tools and gloves will be provided.
Community service credit is available to those who may need it.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3orM4BX.
